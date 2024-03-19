Crazy collaboration of Arka Media, Fahadh Faasil & SS Karthikeya

Spread the love

Following the exceptional reception of Premalu in the Telugu market, distributed by Showing Business, SS Karthikeya, has stepped forward with his next producing ventures alongside Arka Media Works, producers of Baahubali franchise. In collaboration with the ace producer Shobu Yarlagadda, Karthikeya aims to produce these highly anticipated films, with the iconic SS Rajamouli taking on the presenter role.

The talented Fahadh Faasil is featured in leading roles for both projects, which Karthikeya revealed today on social media. One of them, an inspiring friendship subject titled “Oxygen,” will be directed by debutant Siddharth Nadella, and the other, a thrilling fantasy story titled “Don’t Trouble the Trouble,” will be helmed by debutant Shashank Yeleti. Both of these projects are unique and content-rich films.

Oxygen poster, featuring Fahadh Faasil with a mask and powerful eyes, and an India map drawn on his face, captures everyone’s attention. Don’t Trouble the Trouble poster features Fahadh Faasil with a child who is holding a magic wand, and they both are atop what looks like an ambulance; this poster promises a fantasy entertainer. For both films, the music will be scored by Kaala Bhairava.