When the election process is on in the State, the YSRCP is escalating political violence, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said here on Tuesday and demanded the immediate involvement of the Election Commission to check this increasing brutality.

Though Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is losing power in another 50 days, he is now encouraging political violence as the fear of losing power is haunting him, Chandrababu Naidu said in a press note released here. The YSRCP goondas who are in deep depression are resorting to attacks on the TDP activists in various parts of the State, he said.

Mulaiah of Gadikota in GIddalur Assembly segment was brutally hacked to death since he attended the recent Praja Galam meeting held at Chilakaluripet while 21-year-old Mr Imam Hussain of Chagalamarri in Allegedda segment too was mercilessly murdered and the car of the TDP activists in Macherla, Suresh, was set on fire, Chandrababu Naidu mentioned. Demanding that the police act in an impartial way and initiate stringent action against the culprits responsible for all these three incidents, Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the murder and faction politics of the YSRCP.

Assuring the affected families that the TDP will solidaly stand by them, Chandrababu Naidu felt that the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Prakasam district, Parameswara Reddy, the Nandyal district, Raghuveer Reddy, and the Palnadu district, Ravisankar Reddy, are all dancing to the tunes of the ruling dispensation. Taking advantage of the support of these SPs, the YSRCP goondas are ruling the roost in their respective areas, he stated.

Since the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, the Election Commission should immediately focus on the prevailing law and order situation in the State, Chandrababu Naidu said and demanded urgent action to check the increasing political violence in the State after reviewing the situation.