Pic Talk: Tamannaah sizzles in Black

Spread the love

Milky girl Tamannaah is rushed with several films and she has raised her glamour show in the recent months. Tamannaah sizzled in trendy and glamorous outfits during her public appearances and they are going viral. Tamannaah looked extremely hot and gorgeous in a black top that is specially designed for the beauty. Tamannaah posed in style and posted several clicks on her official Instagram page. The actress is dating Vijay Verma, a critically acclaimed Bollywood actor. There are reports that the duo will tie the knot this year and they are living together currently.