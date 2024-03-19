x
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Nayanthara With Kids
Amala Paul With Family
Pic Talk: Tamannaah sizzles in Black

Milky girl Tamannaah is rushed with several films and she has raised her glamour show in the recent months. Tamannaah sizzled in trendy and glamorous outfits during her public appearances and they are going viral. Tamannaah looked extremely hot and gorgeous in a black top that is specially designed for the beauty. Tamannaah posed in style and posted several clicks on her official Instagram page. The actress is dating Vijay Verma, a critically acclaimed Bollywood actor. There are reports that the duo will tie the knot this year and they are living together currently.

