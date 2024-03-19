x
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Manjummel Boys scripts History

Manjummel Boys scripts History

Manjummel Boys, an interesting Malayalam film has been doing wonders across the globe. Manjummel Boys surpassed all the biggies of Malayalam and emerged as the first ever Malayalam film to gross Rs 200 crores. The film is also doing exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. Manjummel Boys will release in Telugu through Mythri Movie Makers very soon and the dubbing works are wrapped up recently.

Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller directed by Chidambaram. Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol played the prominent roles. Parava Films bankrolled Manjummel Boys and the film released on February 22nd across the globe. A major portion of the film was shot in Kodaikanal and the famous Guna Caves.

