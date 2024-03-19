Manjummel Boys scripts History

Spread the love

Manjummel Boys, an interesting Malayalam film has been doing wonders across the globe. Manjummel Boys surpassed all the biggies of Malayalam and emerged as the first ever Malayalam film to gross Rs 200 crores. The film is also doing exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. Manjummel Boys will release in Telugu through Mythri Movie Makers very soon and the dubbing works are wrapped up recently.

Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller directed by Chidambaram. Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol played the prominent roles. Parava Films bankrolled Manjummel Boys and the film released on February 22nd across the globe. A major portion of the film was shot in Kodaikanal and the famous Guna Caves.