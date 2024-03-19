I Involve In Every Craft Of Filmmaking: Razesh Danda

Spread the love

Razesh Danda was a successful distributor before he made his debut as a producer with Samajavaragamana which was a runaway hit. He distributed more than 80 movies and also co-produced a couple of movies Okka Kshanam and Naandhi. On the occasion of his birthday, Razesh Danda interacted with the media.

Razesh has been making back-to-back movies. “Since my movies are doing well, they are making good deals, in terms of satellite business. The satellite business of my three movies was sold, before their theatrical release. The market value depends on the success rate of the producer and banner. Teaser cut is very crucial for any movie to make a good pre-release business.”

The producer affirms all the experience he had as a distributor is now helping him with his production ventures. “I study and plan everything. Fortunately, the heroes that I’ve worked with so far are good friends of mine and they respect my suggestions. I take better care on the story, pre-production, and production of my movies. My involvement is there in every craft of filmmaking.”

Razesh Danda also said that he is enjoying the journey with producer Anil Sunkara with whom he is jointly making movies.