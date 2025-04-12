x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps

Published on April 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps
image
Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
image
Content creator troubling star MLC Vijayashanthi
image
Censor Troubles for Nani’s HIT 3
image
Ravi Teja’s Remix Number

NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is coming up with a high intense action-drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, where Vijayashanthi will be seen as his on-screen mother. While the movie is already making huge noise, the makers released the film’s trailer today.

It’s the story of a mother-son who chose conflicting paths, although both have good intentions. But the son is treated as a criminal, while the mother is one to look after for many as an IPS officer. How, they challenge a criminal in the town forms the crux.

Arjun, portrayed with raw intensity by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, is a compelling force on screen. It is indeed one of the finest performances from NKR. Vijayashanthi as Vyjayanthi, commands attention with her formidable presence. The fractured bond between them becomes the emotional fulcrum of the narrative.

The film is driven by grit, heart, and emotional intensity, with Pradeep Chilukuri at the helm, steering the narrative with confidence. The trailer delivers genuine goosebumps, packed with adrenaline-fueled moments that promise a thrilling ride. Ram Prasad’s cinematography bathes the film in a stylized noir aesthetic, while Ajaneesh Loknath’s pulsating score hits every emotional beat like a war drum. Backed by the high production values of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film looks set to make a powerful impact.

On the whole, it’s a mother-son saga packed with firepower, and emotion. The trailer has certainly set the prospects high for the movie.

Previous Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps
image
Censor Troubles for Nani’s HIT 3
image
Ravi Teja’s Remix Number

Latest

image
NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps
image
Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
image
Content creator troubling star MLC Vijayashanthi
image
Censor Troubles for Nani’s HIT 3
image
Ravi Teja’s Remix Number

Most Read

image
Content creator troubling star MLC Vijayashanthi
image
Inside AP Ministers’ Offices: Growing Concerns About Staff Behaviour
image
Former YSP MP Goranta Madhav Misbehaves with Police Again

Related Articles

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot