NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is coming up with a high intense action-drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, where Vijayashanthi will be seen as his on-screen mother. While the movie is already making huge noise, the makers released the film’s trailer today.

It’s the story of a mother-son who chose conflicting paths, although both have good intentions. But the son is treated as a criminal, while the mother is one to look after for many as an IPS officer. How, they challenge a criminal in the town forms the crux.

Arjun, portrayed with raw intensity by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, is a compelling force on screen. It is indeed one of the finest performances from NKR. Vijayashanthi as Vyjayanthi, commands attention with her formidable presence. The fractured bond between them becomes the emotional fulcrum of the narrative.

The film is driven by grit, heart, and emotional intensity, with Pradeep Chilukuri at the helm, steering the narrative with confidence. The trailer delivers genuine goosebumps, packed with adrenaline-fueled moments that promise a thrilling ride. Ram Prasad’s cinematography bathes the film in a stylized noir aesthetic, while Ajaneesh Loknath’s pulsating score hits every emotional beat like a war drum. Backed by the high production values of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film looks set to make a powerful impact.

On the whole, it’s a mother-son saga packed with firepower, and emotion. The trailer has certainly set the prospects high for the movie.