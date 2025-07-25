x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

No Breaks for Spirit says Sandeep Vanga

Published on July 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
No Breaks for Spirit says Sandeep Vanga
image
NTR back to his Renovated Home
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Seals Release Date
image
Fahadh Faasil says he failed with Pushpa 2: The Rule

No Breaks for Spirit says Sandeep Vanga

The entire nation is eager about the upcoming movie of Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Spirit. For the first time, Prabhas will be seen as a cop in this stylish actioner. Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the past revealed that the shoot commences in September. He is currently promoting Kingdom, the upcoming release of Vijay Deverakonda. During the promotions, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed once again that Spirit shoot starts in September.

He also said that the shoot of the film will continue without breaks till the completion. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked Prabhas to allocate bulk dates for the film and asked him to shoot for Spirit without doing other projects. Prabhas requested Sandeep Reddy Vanga to wait till September to complete his current films Raja Saab and Fauji. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently planning the schedules and is focused on the pre-production work. T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers of Spirit.

Next Trending News Today Previous NTR back to his Renovated Home
else

TRENDING

image
No Breaks for Spirit says Sandeep Vanga
image
NTR back to his Renovated Home
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Seals Release Date

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
No Breaks for Spirit says Sandeep Vanga
image
NTR back to his Renovated Home
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Seals Release Date
image
Fahadh Faasil says he failed with Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
image
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
image
Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree