No Breaks for Spirit says Sandeep Vanga

The entire nation is eager about the upcoming movie of Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Spirit. For the first time, Prabhas will be seen as a cop in this stylish actioner. Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the past revealed that the shoot commences in September. He is currently promoting Kingdom, the upcoming release of Vijay Deverakonda. During the promotions, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed once again that Spirit shoot starts in September.

He also said that the shoot of the film will continue without breaks till the completion. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked Prabhas to allocate bulk dates for the film and asked him to shoot for Spirit without doing other projects. Prabhas requested Sandeep Reddy Vanga to wait till September to complete his current films Raja Saab and Fauji. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently planning the schedules and is focused on the pre-production work. T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers of Spirit.