NTR chopped off Janhvi Kapoor’s part in Devara

NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the first time and the first installment of Devara released today. Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in Telugu with this film. The actress has a small role in the film and she is seen during the second half. ‘Daavudi’ song shot on NTR and Janhvi was chopped off. After watching the final cut, NTR felt a lot of lag with the episodes of Janhvi Kapoor and he chopped close to 7 minutes. Daavudi song is also chopped. Koratala Siva wanted to add the song for the rolling titles but NTR rejected the proposal.

Janhvi Kapoor added a glamorous touch for the film. Devara opened to packed houses and is expected to deliver a record number on the first day. The performances of NTR, Saif Ali Khan along with the background score of Anirudh are appreciated. Koratala Siva has been receiving criticism for handling the second half of Devara.