Mega heroes waiting for Item Numbers

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a break from the shoot of Vishwambara. The veteran actor is suffering from Chikungunya and is in recovery mode. The team of Vishwambara had plans to shoot an item song in the month of September in a set but the plans were pushed. The song is expected to be shot in October and the hunt for the right actress is on. Several names are speculated but the team of Vishwambara hasn’t locked any beauty for the special number. A massive set will be constructed in the outskirts of the city for the song shoot. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film directed by Vassishta and it has loads of entertainment along with commercial elements. Trisha is the leading lady and Keeravani is scoring the music. UV Creations are the producers of this big-budget attempt and the film is announced for January 10th, 2025 release across the globe. The film is carrying huge expectations.

On the other side, Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar. The film too has a special song and Sukumar along with his team has been on a hunt for the right actress for the past six months. Names of Sree Leela, Tripti Dimrii and others are speculated. The song shoot will take place in the last week of October after the primary shoot gets completed. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has composed a peppy tune for this special number. The song shoot got delayed as the team could not get the right actress. Pushpa 2: The Rule produced by Mythri Movie Makers is slated for December 6th release. Rashmika is the heroine and Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist.