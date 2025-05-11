Operation Sindoor Active: India’s Bold Warning to Pakistan

India has made it clear that Operation Sindoor remains active despite the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan. Government sources reveal that Prime Minister Modi has instructed armed forces to respond decisively to any Pakistani provocations.

“Operation Sindoor is not concluded, there is a new normal in India’s response to cross-border terrorism,” said sources familiar with the situation. This marks a significant shift in India’s approach to handling tensions with Pakistan.

In a powerful statement, PM Modi reportedly told military leaders that “bullets must be responded to by artillery”. This shows India’s readiness to escalate its response if needed.

Following the May 7 strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories, India’s position is straightforward – if Pakistan fires, India will respond with greater force. If Pakistan stops, India will also stop hostilities.

Communication between the two countries will be strictly limited to military channels. Sources confirm that talks will only happen through the director general of military operations, with “no other issue to discuss.”