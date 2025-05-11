“23” Movie Team Releases Heartwarming Lullaby on Mother’s Day

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, the makers of the upcoming Telugu film 23 have unveiled a touching lullaby from the movie, celebrating the tender bond between a mother and her child. The song, now available on YouTube, is already resonating with listeners for its emotional depth and hauntingly beautiful melody.

The lullaby stands out not only for its soothing composition but also for how it captures a mother’s love amidst the intense themes explored in 23.

Speaking about the release, the film’s director Raj R shared, “This lullaby represents the most intimate form of love—a mother singing her hopes and fears into sleep. We wanted to release it on Mother’s Day as a tribute to all mothers who carry silent strength.”

The film 23 has already been drawing attention for its bold storytelling and grounded characters, and this latest musical release adds a soulful dimension to its narrative.

23, directed by acclaimed filmmaker of Mallesham and 8AM Metro is releasing on May 16th