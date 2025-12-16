Pawan Kalyan’s Expensive Gift for Sujeeth

OG is the biggest hit in the career of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and he is extremely impressed with the work of Sujeeth. The duo even announced a sequel for OG and the film will happen in the next couple of years. Impressed with the work of Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan has gifted an expensive Land Rover car for Sujeeth. Pawan himself handed over the car to Sujeeth and the young director took to his social media page to express his happiness. He also posted the pictures along with the car.

“Best gift ever. Overwhelmed and grateful beyond words.The love and encouragement from my dearest OG, Kalyan garu, means everything to me. From being a childhood fan to this special moment.Forever indebted” posted Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan is away from films and he is completely occupied with the political activities of AP. Sujeeth is working on the script of his next featuring Nani and the shoot commences post summer 2026.