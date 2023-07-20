Pawan meets Nadda in Delhi, talks about alliance

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who had been in the national capital for the last two days met BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday. Earlier, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and union minister and AP incharge Muralidharan, after attending the NDA meet on July 18.

Sources say that Pawan Kalyan reportedly discussed the political situation in Andhra Pradesh with Nadda. The meeting lasted for 30 minutes and discussed about the strategy to be followed by both the BJP and Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan is said to have tried to impress upon Nadda to take TDP on board along with the BJP and Jana Sena to win the election. He reportedly told the BJP national president that defeating the ruling YSR Congress was not possible unless the BJP and Jana Sena joined hands with the TDP.

He told the BJP national president that the ruling YSR Congress was resorting to corruption and criminalisation of politics in the state and wanted a firm decision from the BJP leadership to take the TDP on board to improve its vote share by keeping the anti-government vote intact.

Pawan Kalyan also told Nadda about his Varahi tour in the Godavari districts and the response that he was getting from the people. He told the BJP national president that there is widespread anti-government feeling among the people in the state.

He tried to convey that division of anti-incumbency is not good for the opposition parties and wanted unity among them by including the TDP in the alliance. However, it is not known what Nadda had told the Jana Sena chief.

Meanwhile, on return from Delhi, Pawan Kalyan welcomed former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh, into the party. Ramesh had recently quit the YSR Congress as a member and the district unit president of the party in Visakhapatnam.