Gunasekhar takes a dig on Trivikram

At San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Rana Daggubati is all set to launch new content from his production house. Rana has partnered with Sophia Paul’s weekend blockbusters, the makers of Minnal Murali. They both going to launch a comic character – Minnal Murali. Besides this, Rana will also star in Hiranyakashyapa.

Hiranyakashyapa is a film inspired by Amar Chitra Katha comics and will be re-written by Trivikram. Hiranyakashyapa was a dream project of Gunasekhar, but by the end, Trivikram was on board. Gunsekhar wrote a cryptic tweet, which concluded that he was unhappy with the film’s announcement. Gunasekhar along with some pictures wrote, “While making God the central theme of your story, you must also keep in mind that God keeps an eye on your integrity. Unethical acts will be answered through ethical means”.