Divyansha Kaushik To Romance Vijay Deverakonda

After delivering a blockbuster like Geetha Govindham, Vijay Deverakonda and Parusuram are working together for one more film, tentatively titled VD13.

Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur is on board for the lead actress role. The actress has expressed her happiness and heaped praises on Vijay Deverakonda recently. The latest buzz is that Majili fame actress Divyansha Kaushik has signed the film for the second lead actress’ role. Her last outing Takkar starring Siddharth was a disaster.

Divyansha is expecting a comeback with VD13. She badly needs a break to sustain in the industry. VD13 is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara creations banner. The film is expected to release during 2024 Sankranthi.