Netflix Ends Password Sharing In India

Netflix announced the end of password sharing in India on Thursday. Netflix is expecting a boost in its revenue after password sharing end.

Netflix said, “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,”

As per Netflix, they already initiated an email for the users, who are sharing passwords. The members can go on holiday and take advantage of new features through Transfer Profile and Manage access and devices.

Netflix also wrote in their official statement, “We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”

Nearly 6 million subscribers around the globe will be affected by this. Password sharing will be exempted for the immediate families and apart from that password sharing will be restricted.

Netflix recently ended its first quarter with a profit of $ 1.5 B and 238 million new subscribers. The end of password sharing is expected to boost more revenue.