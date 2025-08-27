x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Peddi Intro Song: Charan’s Explosive Dances

Published on August 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Digital Platforms supporting Consistent Producers
image
Teja Sajja’s Dedication for Mirai
image
Trending News Today
image
IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana districts
image
Peddi Intro Song: Charan’s Explosive Dances

Peddi Intro Song: Charan’s Explosive Dances

The excitement is sky-high as Global Star Ram Charan prepares to set the big screen ablaze with Peddi. This Pan-India spectacle directed by Buchi Babu Sana is a commitment from Charan, who has undergone spectacular makeovers, and grueling physical training.

Currently creating a storm is the introductory song shoot in Mysore. A thousand dancers, Jani Master’s explosive choreography, and a thumping AR Rahman track are coming together to give Ram Charan an entry that fans will never forget. His energetic mass moves, screen presence, and larger-than-life aura are bound to send theatres into a frenzy. The film’s unit must be appreciated for their dedication and commitment to work on a festival.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. The visuals are being crafted by R Rathnavelu, while the editing is handled by National Award winner Navin Nooli.

Produced grandly by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi arriving for Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27, 2026, will be one of the biggest attractions, next year.

Next IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana districts Previous Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Digital Platforms supporting Consistent Producers
image
Teja Sajja’s Dedication for Mirai
image
Peddi Intro Song: Charan’s Explosive Dances

Latest

image
Digital Platforms supporting Consistent Producers
image
Teja Sajja’s Dedication for Mirai
image
Trending News Today
image
IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana districts
image
Peddi Intro Song: Charan’s Explosive Dances

Most Read

image
IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana districts
image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”
image
Court Raises 21 Objections to SIT Charge Sheets in AP Liquor Scam Case

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe