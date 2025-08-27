Peddi Intro Song: Charan’s Explosive Dances

The excitement is sky-high as Global Star Ram Charan prepares to set the big screen ablaze with Peddi. This Pan-India spectacle directed by Buchi Babu Sana is a commitment from Charan, who has undergone spectacular makeovers, and grueling physical training.

Currently creating a storm is the introductory song shoot in Mysore. A thousand dancers, Jani Master’s explosive choreography, and a thumping AR Rahman track are coming together to give Ram Charan an entry that fans will never forget. His energetic mass moves, screen presence, and larger-than-life aura are bound to send theatres into a frenzy. The film’s unit must be appreciated for their dedication and commitment to work on a festival.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. The visuals are being crafted by R Rathnavelu, while the editing is handled by National Award winner Navin Nooli.

Produced grandly by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi arriving for Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27, 2026, will be one of the biggest attractions, next year.