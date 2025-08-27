Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda Movie Review

Sundarakanda Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Nara Rohit has taken a long break after delivering debacles. He is making his comeback with a solo film titled Sundarakanda, a romantic entertainer. After the trailer came out, all the deals of the film were closed and the expectations were decent. Sundarakanda released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Siddharth (Nara Rohit) inches into his 40s. His family members are left with no options after long attempts to find the right girl for him. Siddharth likes Vaishnavi (Sridevi) during his school days but he fails to express his feelings for her. He continues to admire her and he stages a hunt for a girl who has similar qualities of Vaishnavi. He soon finds Ira (Vriti Vaghani) but there is a generation gap between them. The rest of Sundarakanda is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

There is no great plot in Sundarakanda and it will not appeal to everyone. It is the treatment that makes the difference to such plots and scripts. Films like Bro Daddy ended up as universal films because of the treatment in the film. Sundarakanda’s director Venkatesh has taken a similar path picking up an unconventional plot and he narrated with a lot of humour and fun. The attempt was decent. The film starts with the match-making episode of Siddharth and his character is well established. Satya’s character takes a fun ride and the episodes between Siddharth and Ira are fresh. The interval twist is impressive and it generates curiosity on the second half of Sundarakanda.

The conflict is revealed during the interval portion of the film. The director has balanced the plot with fun, friends, family emotions and feelgood factor. Every character in the film has their own weight and value. The plot is quite sensitive and it is handled well . The director also depended completely on the dialogues and most of the scenes failed to make an impact. The lead actor is strict on the qualities of his desired girl but he has to compromise. Nara Rohit pulls the climax portions with his performance and vocals but it is not written well. The second half of Sundarakanda is a mixed bag and it has several flaws.

Performances:

Nara Rohit looked young in Sundarakanda and he performed with ease. Some of the action episodes are forcefully added. Vriti Vaghani looks beautiful on screen and she matches the role of Ira. She is energetic in the role and has a crucial role in the film. Sridevi is a surprise in the film. She hasn’t changed much from Eswar. Satya is one of the major highlights of Sundarakanda and all his scenes offer a laugh riot. Naresh gets a tailor made role and he does his part well.

Leon James’ music is an asset for Sundarakanda. Dear Ira song is well picturized and is decent. The background score matches the film’s emotion well. The cinematography work is decent in Sundarakanda. Director Venkatesh has written the dialogues well. Some of the scenes and emotions are narrated well through dialogues. The production values are decent.

Sundarakanda is a romantic entertainer that delivers impressive and healthy entertainment. A decent one time watch and a comeback film for Nara Rohit.

