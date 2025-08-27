x
IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana districts

Published on August 27, 2025 by snehith

IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning to almost all districts in Telangana on Wednesday afternoon with a warning that some places could witness extremely heavy rainfall in the next couple of days. Torrential rains have been lashing parts of Telangana from the past few days. On Wednesday, the intensity of showers picked up suddenly and resulted in unprecedented cloud bursts due to which many low lying areas are completely inundated

Districts like Kamareddy and Medak received highest rainfall in the range of 400 – 420 in the last few hours. Several small villages prone to floods got submerged and the severely impacted the lives of residents. Many roads got damaged and snapped connectivity to many places. Several vehicles were washed away due to these persistent rains. All lakes, rivulets and ponds are overflowing and causing a flood like situation in many places due to the heavy downpour. Many people have reportedly stranded and waiting for evacuation. Locals say that this is the highest rainfall ever recorded for many districts.

Meanwhile, the entire state administration is on high alert, monitoring the relief measures to evacuate people from low lying areas and those in old houses to safer places. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is in Bihar for election campaign. He has been directing officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there is minimal loss of human lives and property. All departments like medical, electrical, municipality and fire services have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents due to rains. They were instructed to take assistance of NDRF and SDRF personnel.

Hyderabad also experienced severe rainfall today and caused much inconvenience to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

