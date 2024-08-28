x
Home > Movie News

People Media Factory lines up two new Releases

Published on August 28, 2024 by

People Media Factory is producing films with stars and they are focused on multiple films. They are also doing films in collaborations and supporting small budget movies. Their recent films failed badly and the production house lost big money through Eagle, Rama Banam, Manamey and Mr Bachchan. But these failures haven’t impacted the upcoming movies produced by People Media Factory. Sree Vishnu’s SWAG and Gopichand’s Viswam are gearing up for release soon from People Media Factory. SWAG will hit the screens on October 2nd and Gopichand – Srinu Vaitla’s Viswam will release on October 9th.

Both these films are aimed for Dasara holiday season release. The team conducted several meetings and they have finalized the release dates of these films. The makers will make official statements very soon. The non-theatrical deals of SWAG and Viswam are closed recently. The theatrical business of these films will depend on the buzz that surrounds these projects. SWAG is directed by Hasith Goli. Sree Vishnu and Hasith Goli worked for the successful Raja Raja Chora in the past. Srinu Vaitla is aiming a comeback with Gopichand’s Viswam and the concept teaser looked promising. The promotional activities of both these films will start next month.

