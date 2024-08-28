x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jordanian actor regrets doing Aadujeevitham

Published on August 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage
image
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

Jordanian actor regrets doing Aadujeevitham

Jordanian actor regrets doing Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham was delayed by years and it finally released recently. The film received critical acclaim and it did well in theatres. Blessy is the director and Prithviraj Sukumaran was presented in new looks and his transformation was widely appreciated. Jordanian actor Akef Najem played an important role in the film. He took to his social media page to issue an apology for the people of Saudi for doing Aadujeevitham. He was presented as a rich Arab man and this received criticism. Akef Najem said that he signed the film before he read the complete script of the film. The Jordanian actor also expressed that his character would live up to the expectations of the Saudi people.

Aadujeevitham is based on a real life incident and on a book with the same name. It was written in 2008 by Benyamin. The real incident took place in the 1990s and Aadujeevitham won a number of awards. Produced by Visual Romance, the film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The team of Aadujeevitham is yet to respond to the comments of Akef Najem.

Next YSRCP women’s wing chief and MLC Pothula Suneetha quits: Previous People Media Factory lines up two new Releases
else

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Latest

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage
image
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

Most Read

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Related Articles

Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look