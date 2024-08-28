Jordanian actor regrets doing Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham was delayed by years and it finally released recently. The film received critical acclaim and it did well in theatres. Blessy is the director and Prithviraj Sukumaran was presented in new looks and his transformation was widely appreciated. Jordanian actor Akef Najem played an important role in the film. He took to his social media page to issue an apology for the people of Saudi for doing Aadujeevitham. He was presented as a rich Arab man and this received criticism. Akef Najem said that he signed the film before he read the complete script of the film. The Jordanian actor also expressed that his character would live up to the expectations of the Saudi people.

Aadujeevitham is based on a real life incident and on a book with the same name. It was written in 2008 by Benyamin. The real incident took place in the 1990s and Aadujeevitham won a number of awards. Produced by Visual Romance, the film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The team of Aadujeevitham is yet to respond to the comments of Akef Najem.