YSRCP women’s wing chief and MLC Pothula Suneetha quits:

YSRCP state women’s wing president and MLC Pothula Suneetha bid goodbye to the party, giving another big jolt to the opposition party. Pothula Suneetha, a three time MLC, tendered resignation to both, MLC post and YSRCP.

There have been regular departures from YSRCP, since its lost power in the General Elections. Now, Pothula Suneetha’s resignation will create further stress on YSRCP leadership, as she is not just a MLC but also heads its women’s wing.

Considered one of the strong women leaders in the state, Pothula Suneetha is a known face all over the state. Though she was born in Shantinagar of Gadwal district in Telangana, she got popular in AP politics, due to marriage with Paritala Ravi’s close aide Pothula Suresh.

While Pothula Suneetha has announced her resignation to party post and MLC position, she did not disclose her future course of action. It is discussed in AP political circles that the woman leader will join ruling Telugu Desam Party.

In fact Pothula Suneetha has started her career with TDP. She unsuccessfully contested as TDP candidate from Alampur constituency in 2004. Later after AP bifurcation, she has contested as TDP candidate from Chirala in 2014, but lost.

As Pothula Suneetha had good relations with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, she was made MLC in 2017. But after YS Jaganmohan Reddy became CM, Pothula Suneetha quit TDP and joined YSRCP in 2020. With her fresh resignation, her stint in YSRCP comes to an end.