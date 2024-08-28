x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP women’s wing chief and MLC Pothula Suneetha quits:

Published on August 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage
image
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

YSRCP women’s wing chief and MLC Pothula Suneetha quits:

pothula Sunitha Resign For YSRCP

YSRCP state women’s wing president and MLC Pothula Suneetha bid goodbye to the party, giving another big jolt to the opposition party. Pothula Suneetha, a three time MLC, tendered resignation to both, MLC post and YSRCP.

There have been regular departures from YSRCP, since its lost power in the General Elections. Now, Pothula Suneetha’s resignation will create further stress on YSRCP leadership, as she is not just a MLC but also heads its women’s wing.

Considered one of the strong women leaders in the state, Pothula Suneetha is a known face all over the state. Though she was born in Shantinagar of Gadwal district in Telangana, she got popular in AP politics, due to marriage with Paritala Ravi’s close aide Pothula Suresh.

While Pothula Suneetha has announced her resignation to party post and MLC position, she did not disclose her future course of action. It is discussed in AP political circles that the woman leader will join ruling Telugu Desam Party.

In fact Pothula Suneetha has started her career with TDP. She unsuccessfully contested as TDP candidate from Alampur constituency in 2004. Later after AP bifurcation, she has contested as TDP candidate from Chirala in 2014, but lost.

As Pothula Suneetha had good relations with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, she was made MLC in 2017. But after YS Jaganmohan Reddy became CM, Pothula Suneetha quit TDP and joined YSRCP in 2020. With her fresh resignation, her stint in YSRCP comes to an end.

Next Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City to be developed with Rs 2,361 Cr Previous Jordanian actor regrets doing Aadujeevitham
else

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Latest

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage
image
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

Most Read

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Related Articles

Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look