Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City to be developed with Rs 2,361 Cr

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved 12 industrial smart cities/nodes on Wednesday. While these 12 industrial cities are spread across 10 states, one among them is Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City located in Telangana.

The Industrial Smart City at Zaheerabad will be developed with an investment of Rs 2,361 Cr. This greenfield industrial city being developed as part of Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor, is estimated to create employment for about 1.74 lakh people.

As Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City is located near Telangana-Karnataka border, it is envisioned to benefit both states. This 12,500-acre industrial city is spread over 17 villages in Jarasangham and Nyalkal mandals in Sangareddy district. However the infrastructure facilities will be developed in 3,245 acres in the first phase.

Among the 3,245 acres needed, already 80 percent of land has been acquired by Telangana state government.

Once Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City comes into operation, it is expected to attract investments of about Rs 10,000 Cr. Industries relating to food processing, automobiles, electrical and other segments will be set up in this industrial city.

While PM Modi Government approved 12 industrial cities, Telugu states got preferential treatment. Besides Zaheerabad Industrial City for Telangana, PM Modi Govt approved industrial cities at Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh states.

Dnr