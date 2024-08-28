Industrial smart cities in Orvakal, Kopparthy, says Union Minister

Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said that the Central government is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Ram Mohan Naidu said that the Central government had cleared the proposal to establish industrial smart cities in Orvakal and Kopparthy.

The Central government had also cleared the proposal to develop Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors. The two corridors would be developed with Central government funds, the minister said.

The Kopparthy industrial corridor in Kadapa district is part of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor, the minister said. He said that the industrial smart city would come up in Kopparthy in 2,596 acres. The Central government would develop this smart city, the minister said. The Central government would spend Rs 2,137 crore, the minister said. He further said that 54,500 persons would get jobs in this industrial smart city. Manufacturing units would come up in Kopparthy, the minister said.

The industrial smart city would come up in 2,621 acres in Orvakal, the union minister said. The Central government had allocated Rs 2,786 crore for the smart city development, the minister said. Over 45,000 new jobs would come in this smart city, the union minister said.

The industrial smart cities would help in developing the backward Rayalaseema region, the Union Minister said. The Central cabinet had cleared the two projects for Andhra Pradesh, the minister said and added that the Central government had also allocated funds for the two projects.

The Union Minister also said that the Cabinet had approved the proposal to release Rs 12,000 crore for the Polavaram Project. The funds would be made available to the state government when the project works start in November this year, the Minister said. The state was destroyed in the last five years by the YSR Congress government, the Minister said. The present government was trying to set things in order, the minister said.

The NDA government at the Centre and the State are working together to develop the nation and Andhra Pradesh, Ram Mohan Naidu said. He said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a vision for the development of the nation and the state, the Union Minister said.