Politics

Lokesh discounts campaign against Anna Canteen

Published on August 28, 2024

Minister for IT and Human Resources, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday condemned the misleading campaign against Anna Canteen in Tanuku, West Godavari district. He said that the opposition YSR Congress was spreading false news about the Anna Canteen.

The Minister reacted to a video going viral in the social media which said that the plates were being cleaned in dirty water. The Minister said that the YSR Congress activists have done this in the Anna Canteen. He said that plates are being cleaned in the clean water in every Anna Canteen and there was no scope for anyone to use the dirty water.

The plates were put in a sink in the Anna Canteen at Tanuku, the minister said and added that they would be removed from the sink and cleaned in the clean water. However, the YSR Congress activists took the video of the plates in the sink and posted it on social media to blame the state government, the minister said.

He sought to advise the YSR Congress leaders to stop spreading fake news and confuse the people. He said that the YSR Congress leaders were going all out to defame the government for one reason or the other. People of the state are aware of the psycho activities of the YSR Congress leaders, he said and advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop spreading false news about the government.

Meanwhile, Minister for municipal administration and urban development, Dr P Narayana spoke to the officials of Tanuku about the video. He also spoke to the members of the Hare Krishna Movement, which is maintaining the canteen. The officials told the minister that the dustbin was full and the plates were put in the sink.

The plates were also later removed from the sink and cleaned with clean water, the officials informed the minister. The Minister said that there was no scope for unclean and unhygienic conditions at the Anna Canteens. Cleanliness and hygienic conditions were laid and everyone at the Anna Canteen were told to strictly follow the rules.

The minister further said that some unidentified forces have taken the video of plates being picked up from the sink and posted it on social media to create confusion among the people.

