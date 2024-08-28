x
Home > Politics

AP Cabinet cancels reverse tendering, withdraws SEB

The Andhra Pradesh State cabinet on Wednesday resolved to cancel the reverse tendering scheme. The cabinet cleared the proposal to withdraw the reverse tendering scheme introduced by the previous YSR Congress government. The cabinet approved the revival of the previous tendering scheme.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Velagapaudi secretariat under the chairmanship of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. This was the second cabinet meeting held without papers. The ministers were given the tabs to see the agenda and discuss the items listed in the agenda.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to withdraw the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) which was also introduced by the previous YSR Congress government. The cabinet gave a green signal to the state government to revise the state excise policy. The state government found several irregularities in the state excise policy of the previous YSR Congress government.

The state government also started a CID investigation into the state excise policy. The CID officials have started questioning the APBCL former managing director Vasudeva Reddy. It was alleged that Vasudeva Reddy favoured purchase of liquor from select liquor companies. The case is in the investigation stage and Vasudeva Reddy had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Andhra Pradesh high court.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to withdraw the photograph of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the pattadar passbooks. The former chief minister’s photos were printed on the pattadar passbooks given to the people in the last five years.

The cabinet cleared the proposal to conduct elections for the water user’s associations in the state. The state government would issue notification for the elections to the water user’s associations after a long gap. The previous government did not conduct the elections to these water bodies.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to start the Polavaram left Canal works. The present contractor would also be continued to complete the works. The cabinet gave a green signal to the present contractor to continue the works on the Left canal.

