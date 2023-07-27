Pic Talk: Tamannaah’s Sizzling Show

Milky beauty Tamannaah is busy with several films and web-based projects. The actress increased her glamorous quotient and has done several intimate scenes. Tamannaah looked hot, gorgeous and sizzling in a white corset top for the Hindi song launch of Rajinikanth’s Jaileer in Mumbai. Tamannaah also posted the clicks on her social media page. The pictures went viral in no time. Tamannaah will be seen in Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Both these films are hitting the screens during the Independence Day weekend.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.