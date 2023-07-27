Varun Tej’s next film is Matka

Mega Prince Varun Tej signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Palasa fame Karuna Kumar and the formal launch of the project took place today. The film is titled Matka and the shoot commences once Varun is done with his current films. The concept poster of Matka too has been released by the makers today. Meenakshi Chaudhary is paired up beside Varun Tej in this mass entertainer and GV Prakash Kumar will score the music and background score.

Matka seems to be a periodic film and Vyra Entertainments are the producers. The film is planned on a massive budget. The film will head for a pan-Indian release next year. Varun Tej’s next film Gandeevadhari Arjuna is slated for August 25th release and the Mega hero is currently shooting for his next film which is a pan-Indian film and he plays an Air Force pilot in this actioner.