Bhola Shankar Trailer: Megastar’s Action Ride

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the remake of Vedhalam and Meher Ramesh is making his comeback as director. The film’s trailer is released by Ram Charan and it sounds like a proper commercial entertainer. Bhola Shankar trailer is packed with action and entertainment in right amounts. The makers spent lavishly on the film and Bhola Shankar trailer keeps up the right expectations on the film.

Megastar thrills with his comic timing once again and he excels in the action episodes. Tamannaah stuns in a glamorous role and Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, Bhola Shankar trailer offers a perfect treat for fans and mass film lovers. The film also has a strong emotional drama. Bhola Shankar is slated for August 11th release across the globe. Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music and background score. AK Entertainments are the producers of Bhola Shankar.