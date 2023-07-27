Nassar responds to Pawan Kalyan’s comments

Senior actor Nassar responded to Pawan Kalyan’s comments on the recent regulations laid out by FEFSI for Kollywood. FEFSI’s new rules stated that only Tamil actors should be cast in Tamil films, and shooting should primarily take place in Tamil Nadu. Pawan Kalyan openly criticized these rules during BRO movie pre-release function, prompting Nassar to share his views.

Nassar clarified that there is misinformation circulating on social media about the rules, and he would oppose any provision that restricts people from other languages from working in the Tamil film industry. He mentioned that his brother Pawan Kalyan also raised concerns on this matter during the event. Nassar further explained that the head of FEFSI, Selvamani, had only suggested that Tamil technicians be employed when making Tamil films, but it doesn’t imply excluding others.

Nassar emphasized that such rules wouldn’t be feasible in the current Pan-India and OTT era, reminding that the Tamil film industry has always embraced talent from various languages. He added that the Tamil film industry encouraged artists like SVR, Sharada, Savitri, Vanisri, etc in the olden days. He urged everyone to come together and create films that surpass the success of Baahubali and RRR. It remains to be seen how others respond to his remarks.