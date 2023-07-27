Why did Avinash meet Jagan?

Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. The two had discussions for more than an hour.

The MP came down to the state from the monsoon session of the Parliament. Though the details of the meeting are not known yet, it is assumed that the two had discussed Avinash Reddy’s letter to the CBI on the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

Avinash Reddy had asked the CBI for a fresh investigation into the case and had raised several points which the CBI allegedly missed in its investigation. He also levelled charges against the investigating officers and accused them of siding with Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Suneetha Reddy.

The CBI had accused Avinash Reddy of conspiracy behind the murder. The CBI in its final charge sheet submitted to the Telangana high court on July 30 named Avinash Reddy as accused 8 in the murder.

The CBI cited political rivalry between Avinash Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy that led to the murder. The CBI tried to arrest Avinash Reddy in the murder but could not do so as he was on anticipatory bail.

In this background, it is assumed that both Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avinash Reddy have discussed the CBI cases and the steps to be taken in the days to come. The YSR Congress leaders are strongly condemning the allegations levelled by the CBI team against Avinash Reddy.

The YSR Congress leaders, including its general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, are now speaking on the issue denying the involvement of the Kadapa MP. They are also countering the CBI’s allegation that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was the first to receive the information about Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.