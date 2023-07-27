Baby Remake Rights in Huge Demand

Baby is a small film that is making exceptional business in Telugu states. The film is expected to collect a theatrical share of close to Rs 50 crores in its final run. Sai Rajesh directed the film and Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin played the lead roles. The makers are now receiving fancy offers from all the neighboring languages to remake the film. The makers are rushed with offers and the film’s producer SKN is yet to take the final call.

Several producers offered to share 50 percent of the profits without investing a penny in the remake of Baby. The makers are keen to close the remake rights for Tamil and Hindi languages soon. The makers are holding talks and are in plans to tie up with Hindi and Tamil producers for the remake. A clarity on the remake of Baby is expected soon. For now, the discussions are on. The film is expected to bring more profits for the makers in the coming days through the remake rights.