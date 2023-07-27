Interesting backdrop for Prabhas and Hanu Film?

After the super success of Sita Ramam, pan-Indian star Prabhas gave his nod for Hanu Raghavapudi. Hanu narrated an idea and Prabhas gave his formal nod. He recently completed working on the script and got the final nod from Prabhas. There are rumors that the film is a romantic entertainer as Hanu is a specialist in directing love stories. But he picked up an action entertainer which has new premises and backdrop.

Prabhas has done several action films but Hanu’s film would be a completely different attempt. This untitled film is also planned on a massive budget. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this film which would be made on a pan-Indian scale. The shoot of the film commences at the end of this year and an official announcement would be made soon. Prabhas is almost done with the shoot of Salaar and he is shooting for Kalki 2898 AD and Maruthi’s film.