Jagan releases Rs 45.53 cr under Videshi Vidya Deevena

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 45.53 crore under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme on Thursday. This benefits 357 meritorious students who secured admissions to the top-ranking 50 universities abroad for higher studies. The amount was directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries’ mothers, alleviating the financial burden for these students and their families.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme is a boon for deserving students from SC, ST, BC, minority, and EBC backgrounds who face financial constraints in pursuing education abroad. Implemented with complete transparency, the government ensures that all eligible students receive financial assistance to make their dreams of studying abroad come true.

“Parents of these students should not fall into a debt trap. Hence, the government is fully committed to supporting eligible students throughout their journey, covering expenses such as airfare, visa charges, and tuition fees for their courses in the top 50 universities abroad, as per the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University and Times Higher Education rankings,” stated the Chief Minister.

Under the scheme, SC, ST, BC, and minority students can avail of fee reimbursement up to Rs 1.25 crore, while EBC students can avail of up to Rs 1 crore to pursue academic careers across 21 faculties in 320 renowned educational institutions abroad.

Jagan emphasized that this scheme aims to create future global leaders who can represent the state and the country on the international stage. By empowering these students with quality education, the government envisions their rise to prominent positions, including CEOs of top companies worldwide.

To include more students in this program, the government raised the annual family income limit for beneficiaries from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, ensuring a broader reach of financial support. Additionally, the government cleared arrears of Rs 318 crore owed to students during the TDP regime.