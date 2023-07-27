Ram Charan talks about his love for watches

Ram Charan is one of the wealthiest actors in Tollywood. He is an actor and entrepreneur. It’s obvious that an actor or some wealthy person buys some expensive stuff and branded watches. Ram Charan in one of his recent interviews revealed that he likes to buy branded watches. He said that he used his first paycheque to buy an expensive watch.

Ram Charan also said that buying expensive watches has turned into a habit. He says that one of the Casino military watches is his companion almost all the time, and the actor wears it on a regular basis. Ram Charan in his youtube interview also revealed his addiction to shopping and told some tips for online shopping. His wife Upasana Konidela too is spotted all the time with branded clothing and accessories