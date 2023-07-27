Tollywood impacted badly because of Heavy Rains

The heavy and continuous rains are lashing rhe Telugu states badly and they are expected to continue till this weekend. The weather department and the governments issued a warning asking the people to stay indoors. The collections of the recent Telugu films are impacted badly due to the heavy rains. Baby which has been doing exceptional business has been impacted but still the numbers are satisfactory. The collections of other films slowed down all over.

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer BRO is releasing this Friday. The openings are quite normal becaue of the rain alert. There are no new releases this weekend except BRO. The result completely depends on the word of mouth. Even the film shoots of several Telugu films got canceled because of the heavy rains. All the shoots are called off till this weekend and they are expected to resume next week.