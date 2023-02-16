Police creating problems to me at every step, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday said the police officials are creating problems to him at every step during his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ and they will have to pay a very heavy price in future for this as the days of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government are numbered.

Addressing the villagers of KVB Puram of Satyavedu Assembly segment on the 21st day of his ongoing pada yatra Lokesh said that the police seized his sound vehicle and even grabbed his mike.

“I am not bothered about this. Since I am fighting for the people who are facing difficulties at every step, particularly from the police who are acting under directions from the Tadepalli palace, they will have to pay a very heavy price in future,” Lokesh remarked.

Maintaining that the days of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government are numbered, Lokesh noted that the police officials who reposed faith in the Chief Minister and the DGP will soon realise that both of them will not come to the rescue when they are in trouble.

“The countdown has begun for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the DGP too will be helpless after Jagan is thrown out of power. It is the TDP that will soon be in power again and then you will have to pay a very heavy price for your actions now,” Lokesh maintained.

Making it clear that fear is not in his dictionary, Lokesh challenged Jagan to file any number of cases against him. “My fight is for those people and the police officials who are in trouble. I continue to hold the mike despite being grabbed from me several times,” he said.

Lokesh also talked to the farmers and daily-wage earners who are on work in their agricultural fields to know the problems that they are facing. He also accepted memorandums from many of those who met him.