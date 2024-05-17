x
తెలుగు
Movie News

Prabhas shakes the internet with his Instagram post

May 17, 2024

Prabhas shakes the internet with his Instagram post

Prabhas is one actor who is not active on social media. He uses his official social media handles to promote his films and he was never seen posting any personal stuff. The wedding of the actor comes into discussion frequently and Prabhas too responds with a smile for the speculations. Taking his Instagram, Prabhas posted “Darlings!!…Finally someone very special is about to enter our life….Wait cheyyandi”. This created a storm across the circles of internet and social media. Debates started speculating that is all about the marriage of Prabhas.

But the real news is that Prabhas is all set to introduce the character of Deepika Padukone from his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The promotional activities will kick-start soon and Deepika’s introduction poster will be released by Prabhas soon. The film directed by Nag Ashwin is slated for June 27th release in a grand manner. Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898 AD has Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani essaying other important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of Kalki 2898 AD.

