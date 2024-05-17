x
Land Issue: NTR’s team issues a Statement

Land Issue: NTR’s team issues a Statement

All the major tv news channels broke out the news that top actor NTR approached the Telangana High Court regarding a property issue that he owns in Jubilee Hills Road No 75. The news said that he approached the court after the seller lent loans from several banks prior to the sale for him. NTR’s team issued an official statement that NTR is no longer involved in the property and he sold the plot in 2013.

“In response to the news which is published today with respect to Mr. NTR, we woud like to clarify that the said property has been sold by Mr. NTR in the year 2013. We request you to avoid using Mr. NTR’s name in any reporting with respect to the said property” told NTR’s team. Tarak is holidaying abroad with his family and he will be ringing his birthday over there on May 20th.

