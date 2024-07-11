Praneeth Hanumanthu sent to Judicial Custody

Spread the love

Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu has been facing the heat for his irresponsible comments. The Hyderabad cops arrested him in Bengaluru before he had plans to fly abroad. Praneeth Hanumanthu is produced in Nampally Court today and the court remanded him to custody for two weeks and he is sent to Chanchalguda jail. He has been booked under four sections including 67B of the IT Act (Publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act), 79 of the IT Act (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 294 of IPC (Obscene acts do any obscene act in any public place) and POSCO Act.

Praneeth Hanumanthu has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for his derogatory comments. He will be facing severe troubles for his acts. Three others apart from Praneeth Hanumanthu are booked in this case.