PRASADS Multiplex takes a Strong Call

PRASADS Multiplex is one of the most renowned theatre screens in Hyderabad. Early premieres are screened in this multiplex and several celebrities rush to PRASADS Multiplex to watch films on day one. Media is habitual to gather in huge numbers inside the premises to find out the first reviews. A heap of Youtube channels are posting video reviews after they collect the feedback from the audience right after the first screening in PRASADS Multiplex.

After a series of unexpected incidents and over-excitement from a section of the media personnel, PRASADS Multiplex decided to ban the reviewers and media inside their premises from this weekend. Strict orders are issued from the authorities of PRASADS Multiplex about the same. The practice from the media has been troubling the common film-lovers and the call has been taken by PRASADS Multiplex to prevent any unexpected incidents in the future that would lead to controversies or criticism.