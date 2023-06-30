Tamannaah’s Intimate Scenes shattering Internet

For over more than a decade, Tamannaah had hardly been seen in intimate scenes. She was against lip locks and she admitted the same during her interviews. But the Milky beauty changed path and she has done a series of glamorous attempts in the recent times. Tamannaah romanced her boyfriend Vinay Varma in Lust Stories 2. The duo’s intimate scenes are shattering the internet and are going viral. The first on-screen liplock of Tamannaah too is viral across social media platforms.

Before Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah also featured in Jee Karda for Amazon Prime and some of the intimate episodes of the actress too went viral. Tamannaah hinted that there are no barriers for her and she is ready to sign a bunch of web-based projects. She will be next seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar and the film is aimed for August 11th 2023 release.