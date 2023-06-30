Allari Naresh announces Two New Films

Allari Naresh has changed path and switched to serious films avoiding comic entertainers. After intense films like Naandhi and Ugram, Allari Naresh announced two new films on the occasion of his birthday. His 61st film will be directed by Malli Ankam and Faria Abdullah is the leading lady. Rajiv Chilaka is the producer of this different attempt. The makers announced the film with a new poster.

Allari Naresh also signed his 62 film and it would be directed by Solo Brathuke So Better fame Subbu. Rajesh Danda will produce this film. Several renowned technicians are on the board for both of these films. Allari Naresh is expected to complete the shoots of both these films by the end of this year.