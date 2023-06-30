Sushanth Singh Death Case: CBI set to recover Deleted Chats

Three years after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to finalize the real reason and mystery behind the death of the actor.

The premier anti-corruption agency has requested the California headquarters of Google and Facebook in 2021 for the deleted chats, emails or posts of the actor to analyze the content. The CBI officer revealed that they are yet to conclude the case and they are waiting for the technical evidence.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate the case, which is yet to get a conclusion even after three years of the death of the star actor.