Exclusive: Varun Tej signs a New Film

Mega Prince Varun Tej is done with the shoot of his next film Gandeevadhari Arjuna, an action thriller and the film is aimed for August 25th release. He recently joined the sets of a pan-Indian film and the actor plays the pilot of a fighter jet in this untitled film. Varun Tej is committed to Vyra Entertainments which is making their debut as producers with Nani’s 30th film. The actor was paid a handsome advance and the production house is on a hunt for the right script.

Palasa fame Karuna Kumar impressed Varun Tej with a script and the project is locked. An official announcement would be made at the right time and Varun Tej will kick-start the shoot of the film after he is done with the shoot of his current film. Karuna Kumar and his team are finalizing the actors and technicians. More details awaited.