Megastar announces the name of Ram Charan’s Baby Girl

Ram Charan and Upasana are blessed with a baby girl recently and the cradle ceremony of the little one took place today in the presence of close family members. Mega family has named the baby girl as Klin Kaara Konidela. Chiranjeevi unveiled the name along with the picture from the cradle ceremony.

“And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela’. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. ‘Klin Kaara’ represents an Embodiment of Nature.. Encapsulates the supreme power of the divine Mother ‘Shakthi’ .. and has a powerful ring and vibration to it .. All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up. Enchanted!” posted Megastar Chiranjeevi on his official social media page.

Ram Charan is on a paternity break from work and he is spending time with his family. He is expected to resume the shoot of Game Changer directed by Shankar in August and the film releases next year.

