7:11 PM Teaser: Edge-of-the-seat Futuristic Thriller

Science fiction is one of the most creative genres in filmmaking. It needs utmost care in making films under the genre. Usually, first-timers or technicians and actors who lack experience won’t experiment in making sci-fi thrillers as their first movie. However, the team 7:11 PM took a big risk and they seem to have delivered a good project. Director Harish Shankar launched the trailer of the movie.

The trailer actually takes us insight into what the movie is all about. The agricultural-friendly lands in Hamsaladeevi turned into dumping yards. On the other hand, an aircraft from another planet arrives on Earth and it is on a mission. It has a time travel concept laced with crime elements. The story is set in three different timelines and shows two different worlds.

It’s evident through the trailer that 7:11 PM is an edge-of-the-seat futuristic thriller and there’s a beautiful love story incorporated in it. Chaitu Madala wins brownie points for his taking, while the production standards are great for its scale.

The movie made under Arcus Films is set for release on July 7th through Mythri Distributors.