Spy Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest Opening for Nikhil

Nikhil’s SPY has taken a very good opening Worldwide as the film has collected a gross of 9.6 Cr. Distirbutor share of the film stands at 5.4 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for a Nikhil Film beating Karthikeya – 2. The film has started with very good morning shows and has maintained it throughout the day. It has high chances to collect well over the weekend and then it will be all up to the survival on Monday.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre release Business Nizam 1.70 Cr 5.4 Cr Ceeded 0.53 Cr 2.2 Cr UA 0.54 Cr Guntur 0.40 Cr East 0.30 Cr West 0.25 Cr Krishna 0.25 Cr Nellore 0.15 Cr Andhra 4.12 Cr 6 Cr ratio ROI 0.4 Cr 2.5 Cr (incl Hindi version advance) Overseas 0.9 Cr 1.5 Cr Worldwide Share 5.42 Cr 17.6 Cr Worldwide Gross 9.6 Cr