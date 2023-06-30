Spy Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest Opening for Nikhil

spy Day1 Worldwide Collections

Nikhil’s SPY has taken a very good opening Worldwide as the film has collected a gross of 9.6 Cr. Distirbutor share of the film stands at 5.4 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for a Nikhil Film beating Karthikeya – 2. The film has started with very good morning shows and has maintained it throughout the day. It has high chances to collect well over the weekend and then it will be all up to the survival on Monday.

Below are the area-wise shares:

AreaDay1 Worldwide CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam1.70 Cr5.4 Cr
Ceeded 0.53 Cr2.2 Cr
UA0.54 Cr
Guntur0.40 Cr
East0.30 Cr
West0.25 Cr
Krishna0.25 Cr
Nellore0.15 Cr
Andhra4.12 Cr6 Cr ratio
ROI 0.4 Cr2.5 Cr (incl Hindi version advance)
Overseas0.9 Cr1.5 Cr
Worldwide Share5.42 Cr17.6 Cr
Worldwide Gross9.6 Cr

