Home > Movie News

Puri-Sethupathi team meets Megastar on Sets

Published on September 10, 2025 by sankar

Puri-Sethupathi team meets Megastar on Sets

he shoot of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi is happening in Hyderabad and a song on Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are shot currently. The new schedule of Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming movie featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu commenced in Hyderabad and the team of Puri-Sethupathi met the team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on the sets. The teams posed for a click which was released on social media and is going viral.

Chiranjeevi, Tabu, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, Anil Ravipudi, Charmme, VTV Ganesh and Brahmaji were spotted in the click. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is scheduled for Sankranthi 2026 release and the release date of Puri Jagannadh’s film with Vijay Sethupathi is yet to be announced. The shoots of both these films are happening at a fast pace.

