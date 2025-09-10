Varun Tej Blessed with a Baby Boy

Mega Prince Varun Tej is married to actress Lavanya Tripathi after years of staying in a relationship. The star couple are expecting a baby and Lavanya Tripathi delivered a baby boy today. Varun Tej has been on a paternity break from the past couple of weeks and is away from shoot. He is expected to spend time with the family during this break.

He is shooting for Korean Kanakaraju directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and the film releases this year. After completing the shoot of this comic entertainer, he has an AI Love Story to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda. The shoot starts soon. Congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on this occasion.